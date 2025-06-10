Alfa Romeo revises its plans: combustion engines return and new models are on the way

Alfa Romeo is preparing for a decisive relaunch in the premium segment of the global automotive market. With the arrival of new brand’s CEO Santo Ficili, as well as that of new Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, it’s likely that the strategic plan developed by former CEO Imparato will undergo significant changes. News regarding this should be announced in the coming months.

Alfa Romeo’s relaunch: new strategies and course corrections

One of the certainties that emerges is the return to internal combustion engines. Until just over a year ago, Alfa Romeo executives had announced an exclusively electric strategy for future models from the Biscione. However, the situation has changed radically. This course reversal is mainly due to difficulties in electric car sales worldwide. Focusing exclusively on electric would have been risky for the Italian automaker, considering the current market trends.

These strategic changes also explain the delays of the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. The two models will not only offer hybrid versions, but will probably also include gasoline and diesel engines. Among the options, there could also be space for Maserati’s V6 Nettuno engine. Those who feared the definitive disappearance of thermal engines from Alfa Romeo can therefore breathe a sigh of relief. Until 2035, the Biscione should continue to focus on combustion engines.

Beyond the engine issue, there could also be changes in future launches. During Imparato’s management, the arrival of the new Stelvio and Giulia had been confirmed, and a return to the E-segment with an exclusive model planned for 2027 was considered very likely. From 2028 onwards, the roadmap remained nebulous instead, including the fate of Tonale’s successor.

Now it remains to be understood whether Alfa Romeo will actually return to the E-segment, whether Tonale will truly have an heir, and whether rumors about a new model planned by 2030 are well-founded, which would be positioned between Junior and Tonale in the Italian brand’s lineup. By the end of the year we should have a clearer picture of these developments.