Alfa Romeo returns to the E segment to conquer the United States and China

Alfa Romeo has the ambition to become the global premium brand par excellence of the Stellantis group. To succeed, it will inevitably need to perform well in important markets such as the United States and China. For this very reason, in the coming years, more precisely during 2027, the Biscione brand will return to the E segment of the market.

Alfa Romeo: the return to the E segment to break through in the premium market worldwide

This return after many years will serve to reverse the trend and make Alfa Romeo a high-level premium brand capable of competing on all fronts with fierce German, English, and Japanese competition. The return to the segment will occur with a model that has currently been nicknamed E-Jet by Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo. Its name already suggests that it will be a vehicle with impressive performance. It will be built on the STLA Large platform, the same used for the recent electric Dodge Charger Daytona and future generations of Stelvio and Giulia.

The Alfa Romeo E-Jet is shaping up to be the quintessence of excellence for the Italian brand, embodying the pinnacle in terms of design, performance, driving dynamics, refinement, and technological innovation. This model will be the ultimate test for the brand’s aspirations, demonstrating its ability to conquer the market and maintain the profitability that has characterized it in recent years.

Imparato has already hinted that the design of this model will greatly impress both Biscione enthusiasts and industry experts. He described the vehicle as an unprecedented innovation, difficult to classify in current market categories. In essence, it will be neither an SUV nor a traditional sedan. Subsequently, if the E-Jet proves to be a commercial success, the introduction of another E-segment model could be considered to further expand the Alfa Romeo range.