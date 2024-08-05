Alfa Romeo eyes US success with 2025 Stelvio

The next car to enrich the Italian automaker’s range will be the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025. Its debut is scheduled for the second half of next year, and expectations are already very high. It is rumored that the new model will bring significant aesthetic improvements compared to the current version, with an even sportier and more aerodynamic style. The first teaser images of the vehicle have already generated great interest: those who have had the opportunity to see them affirm that the new Stelvio will certainly not go unnoticed.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: it could be very successful in the United States due to its quality, features, and design

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, alongside the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and the future Alfa Romeo E-Jet. This model is expected to have the necessary characteristics to establish itself in the United States, potentially paving the way for the success of the Biscione automaker in the premium segment of the global automotive market.

Initially conceived as an exclusively electric car, the next Stelvio might now also include some hybrid versions. The vehicle will be built on the STLA Large platform, distinguishing itself as the first Stellantis group car in Europe to use this base. The first to use this platform was the Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car.

Expectations for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 are decidedly high. This model could represent the confirmation of the long-awaited change of direction for the brand, with a growing emphasis on quality and luxury. It’s likely that more details about this vehicle will emerge in the coming months. The new generation of Stelvio is shaping up to be a key element within the range of the historic Italian brand, destined to play a crucial role in the years to come and with the aim of boosting Stellantis group sales in the United States, which are currently quite disappointing.