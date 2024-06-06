Alfa Romeo: record may in Spain, with a model dominating sales

Alfa Romeo does not stop and continues its winning run in Spain. May closed with a new rise in registrations, consolidating the brand’s positive trend in the Iberian country. A success that confirms the public’s appreciation for the Biscione models and fuels the anticipation for the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Junior.

Alfa Romeo: triumphal may in Spain, Tonale undisputed queen and Junior ready for debut

Alfa Romeo continues to shine in Spain. The month of May closed with a new increase in vehicle registrations, confirming the brand’s positive trend in the Iberian country. With 329 units registered, Alfa Romeo ranks as the ninth best-selling carmaker, capturing a 2 percent share of the premium market.

This steady growth trend translates into a 13 percent increase over the same period last year. A significant result that underscores the Spanish public’s appreciation for Biscione models.

Driving sales once again was the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the compact SUV that now accounts for 74 percent of the brand’s registrations. With 243 units registered in May, the Tonale registered a 50 percent increase over the same month in 2023. A great success that confirms the model’s winning positioning, capable of combining style, performance and cutting-edge technology.

In addition to the Tonale, the Stelvio and Giulia models also contributed to Alfa Romeo’s positive result in Spain. The popular sporty SUV and elegant sedan confirm their appeal in the Iberian market, establishing themselves as winning choices for those seeking a dynamic and refined driving experience.

And the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Junior on the market is eagerly awaited. Pre-orders for the model, which recently opened in Spain, portend a further increase in sales for the Biscione. Brand executives estimate that the Junior could account for about 50 percent of total future sales, further consolidating Alfa Romeo’s presence in the Spanish premium market.