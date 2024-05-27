Rallye des Princesses 2024: the new Alfa Romeo Junior conquers France

The historic framework of Place Vendôme provided the backdrop for the official presentation in France of the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior, which took place during the Rallye des Princesses 2024. It was a glamorous event to celebrate the Biscione brand’s return to the B-segment of compact cars, with a model destined to become a major player in the automotive market.

Alfa Romeo Junior: official debut in France at the Rallye des Princesses 2024

The Place Vendôme in Paris is the backdrop for the French debut of the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior, previewed at the Rallye des Princesses 2024. This is a very important event to celebrate the return of the Biscione brand to the B segment, the compact car segment, with a model that certainly aims to be a major player for the automotive market.

The Rallye des Princesses is a car race reserved for women, which takes place on roads open to traffic and rewards regularity in driving rather than speed. This is an optimal context for appreciating the comfort and versatility of the new Alfa Romeo Junior, which is perfectly suited to the demands of daily driving and the challenges of an adventurous rally.

The vehicle is true to the Biscione’s sporty vocation. In fact, the Junior offers genuine driving pleasure thanks to the technical solutions inherited from the Giulia GTA/GTAm. Among the new features to stand out is the Elettrica Veloce, the first electric and sporty compact car in the segment with its 240 hp and Torsen differential.

The Alfa Romeo Junior features the brand’s DNA in the segment and aims to win over the personality of Giulietta and Mito fans and open up to a new, diverse audience. The aggressive and modern design pays homage to Alfa Romeo’s granted heritage but always with an eye to the future. The Alfa Romeo Junior was created specifically for the kind of mobility that is characterizing our era. Indeed, it manifests itself with sportiness and practicality, a cabin full of comfort and a trunk that enters the ranking of the most capacious in its category.

This car is also certainly distinguished by its revolutionary features. It is made available in hybrid versions, one 48v mHEV and the second 136hp. As well as electric versions, one 100% electric 156hp and the second 240hp. As for the completely electric one, we know that it will be equipped with a range of up to 410 km and that it represents the first zero-emission Alfa Romeo, pointing the manufacturer toward a “green” future.

The new Alfa Romeo Junior was also created with a view to offering zero-emission mobility. In fact, for those who want a vehicle with a completely clean drive, the Junior Elettrica, in addition to its range, also offers the possibility of rapid recharging thanks to the “Be Charged, Anywhere, Anytime” program, which guarantees simple and convenient recharging solutions wherever you are and whenever you want. The price starting at 38,500 euros positions it as one of the most competitive electrics in the segment.

The 48V hybrid engine has been reproduced to ensure low fuel consumption and low emissions, without sacrificing the ready response and excellent ride that is always offered by the brand. The price starting at 29,500 euros makes it accessible to a wide audience.

Regardless of the version chosen, the Junior comes with comprehensive standard equipment and a wealth of technological content. Wide range of driving support for safe and comfortable driving, connected services to stay in touch with your car at all times, and an NFT certificate for vehicle data authentication round out the car package.

To celebrate the arrival of the new Junior, Alfa Romeo has also created a launch edition called the “Speciale.” This edition includes full equipment and an exceptional offer starting at 250 euros per month.

As also stated by the Alfa Romeo France Director, tests will be organized by the hundreds of dealers next September. Himself was very excited about this launch of the car in France, being sure that the Alfa Romeo Junior will fulfill all the expectations of the public.