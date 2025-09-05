Alfa Romeo needs a new SUV to slot between the Junior and Tonale

The delay of the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia could open the door for an all-new model in the brand’s lineup. Specifically, talk is growing around a compact SUV positioned between the Junior and the Tonale. With more than 35 centimeters separating the two, the Junior and Tonale leave a gap in the lineup that Alfa Romeo will likely need to fill.

Alfa Romeo: a new compact SUV could drive sales

It’s no coincidence that attention is shifting toward the idea of a model slotting between the two, a move that would close the gap. Volkswagen, for instance, has multiplied its offerings in the same market range, achieving solid results with models like the Taigo and already evaluating further expansions. Alfa Romeo seems set to follow a similar path, relying on the STLA Small platform, which can accommodate both combustion engines and electric variants.

Rumors suggest the new vehicle will feature a sportier design than the Alfa Romeo Tonale, with slimmer proportions and a sloping roofline reminiscent of a coupe-SUV. Recent renderings imagine a setup close to the Range Rover Velar, giving it a distinct identity from the Stelvio. Speculation points to a possible 2027 debut, with production handled at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, already home to the Tonale.

For Alfa Romeo, this would be a crucial step, as the current lineup is too limited to truly compete with Europe’s premium brands. Introducing a new SUV would represent a strategic turning point. Expanding the range would not only allow the brand to cover all market segments but also bring it back into the spotlight at a time when competition continues to grow stronger.

One of the more intriguing possibilities is the revival of a historic nameplate, such as Alfetta, underscoring the intention to combine the brand’s sporting tradition with a modern approach. The return of iconic names could strengthen Alfa Romeo’s identity, attract a new generation of buyers, and at the same time satisfy enthusiasts attached to the brand’s heritage.