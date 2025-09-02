Next-gen Alfa Romeo Stelvio PHEV may offer 380 horsepower

The next generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected to arrive later than originally planned, with the initial launch target of 2025 now delayed. For the moment, no exact date has been set for the debut of the D-segment SUV, though movement could come in the next few months as Stellantis prepares to unveil its new industrial plan under recently appointed CEO Antonio Filosa. In the meantime, speculation is mounting around the powertrain lineup, with the plug-in hybrid version now considered all but confirmed.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: plug-in hybrid version reportedly in the works

According to fresh reports from French media, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio PHEV may adopt the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine currently used in the Jeep Wrangler. In its plug-in hybrid configuration, this engine produces up to 380 horsepower with all-wheel drive. Such a setup would allow the Stelvio to compete directly with rivals like the Audi Q7 55 TFSI, which also delivers 381 hp.

This choice would provide an effective balance of performance and efficiency, with CO₂ emissions reportedly around 79 g/km according to Stellantis data, an attractive figure for customers seeking a sporty SUV with lower environmental impact.

Another possibility being floated is the new 1.6-liter hybrid producing 210 hp, already announced for the 2026 Jeep Cherokee. However, this seems unlikely for the Stelvio, since the unit is designed for compact models with a transverse layout and front-wheel drive. Such a configuration is far from Alfa Romeo’s traditional approach, as the brand plans to maintain rear-wheel drive and longitudinal engines for both the new Stelvio and Giulia. For that reason, this option appears improbable.