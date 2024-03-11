New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: first official details revealed

Alfa Romeo has officially confirmed the release of two new models in the coming years: the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, with the Stelvio, set to launch by the end of 2025 and the Giulia to follow about a year later. Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, has shared the first official details on these models. The production of both will take place on the STLA Large platform at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.

Official details about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio revealed

Alfa Romeo plans a comprehensive redesign for the Giulia and Stelvio to fit them for the global market. The STLA Large platform allows for flexibility in the vehicles’ dimensions, wheelbase, design, and interior space. It also supports various suspension systems to cater to different driving styles.

The company will equip the flagship versions of the Giulia and Stelvio with a 118 kWh battery, ensuring rapid charging capabilities. Alfa Romeo highlights that these models can recover 4.5 kWh per minute when connected to a high-power charging station, boasting impressive performance with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3 seconds. Both vehicles will feature the new STLA Brain technology, integrating software and hardware to oversee every aspect of the car, from electronic functions to electrical management. This technology ensures the car stays continually connected and can separate hardware from software cycles for quicker updates and unique, progressively refined services via over-the-air updates.

The STLA SmartCockpit interface represents another leap forward. Integrated with the STLA Brain system, it offers drivers a fully customizable virtual environment. In a seamless digital integration, the STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit platforms manage the user interface, instrumentation, and infotainment together, with hardware supplied by Foxconn. This system employs AI-based apps for navigation, voice assistance, and interaction with e-commerce and digital payment services. Jean-Philippe Imparato has made it clear that Alfa Romeo will also target subscription services as a revenue and profit source.

Imparato stresses the importance of in-house development for software, graphical interfaces, and services, ensuring they align with Alfa Romeo’s unique brand DNA. The company is dedicated to delivering an intuitive, straightforward user experience, emphasizing ease of use.