Alfa Romeo Tonale: a teaser previews the potential electric edition

Alfa Romeo has fueled the curiosity of its fans with an intriguing teaser published in the past hours on its official Facebook page. The image showcases the LED headlights of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, accompanied by the phrase ‘A New Era Begins’.

This statement leaves room for numerous interpretations, but it is reasonable to speculate that it refers to Biscione’s entry into the world of electric cars, confirmed for 2024. Despite this, the depicted taillights belong to the Tonale and not the smaller B-SUV, which is expected to be offered in both EV and hybrid versions.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: full electric version on the way?

The popular C-SUV, currently available with diesel, petrol, mild hybrid, and 280 hp plug-in hybrid powertrains, is based on the old FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Small Wide platform rather than the newer Stellantis STLA Medium.

Daniel Tiago Guzzafame, Alfa Romeo’s product manager, previously stated the technical feasibility of a fully electric version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, although this has not been officially decided yet. Simultaneously, Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of Biscione, revealed the development of a Quadrifoglio version of the C-segment SUV, specifying that its production will be approved only upon reaching high-performance levels.

The automaker is committed to becoming an exclusively electric brand by 2027, by which time the production of internal combustion versions of Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale will come to an end. At this point, all that remains is to await the coming hours to discover more information.