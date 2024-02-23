Fiat 600 Hybrid is now also available in Spain

The New Fiat 600 Hybrid, now available for order in Spain, revives the philosophy of its distinguished predecessor, the 1955 Fiat 600, by focusing on versatility and the adoption of innovative technologies designed for fully enjoying city life without sacrificing road trips or countryside excursions. It offers a driving experience that combines the performance of a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 74 kW (100 hp) of thermal power with the comfort and driving pleasure characteristic of electric mobility.

The New Fiat 600 Hybrid is now available for order in Spain, with prices starting at 18,950 euros or 99 euros per month

This MHEV version of the New Fiat 600 strengthens the brand’s return to the B segment and brings electrification closer to broader potential clients by reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 15% compared to an automatic petrol engine.

Designed to merge the highest level of technology, comfort, and driving pleasure, the Fiat 600 Hybrid combines the virtues of its 74 kW (100 hp) petrol thermal engine with those of a 48V lithium-ion battery managed by an innovative 6-speed automatic gearbox that incorporates both electric traction and a power inverter and central transmission unit.

The additional electric power improves flexibility at low speeds, in acceleration, and from a standstill, ensuring silent starts and rapid transitions. Additionally, the 48V battery allows for “zero emissions” driving mode in urban environments.

The New Fiat 600 Hybrid offers an electric range of 1 km when driving under 30 km/h in the city. However, these figures do not include the energy recovery function during deceleration, braking, and downhill slopes. A battery charging system allows for urban travel using only the electric motor on many journeys, both in urban and road environments. The hybrid technology also offers the possibility of starting the Fiat car or performing maneuvers like parking in “zero emissions” mode.

These features fit perfectly with the philosophy of the New Fiat 600, which, with its dimensions of 4.17 meters in length and ample interior space, represents the ideal solution for both city lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. It also embraces sustainability as one of its key features, with innovations like the seat fabric made from recycled material or the bioplastic used in elements such as the dashboard.

Its iconic exterior design, along with its welcoming and comfortable cabin, make it the perfect ambassador of the Italian lifestyle. It features amenities and attention to small details that offer a completely new onboard experience, incorporating the most advanced safety and assistance functions, with all the advantages associated with Level 2 assisted driving. It offers ample interior space with 5 seats and 15 liters of internal storage space, a benchmark in its category. The trunk is also spacious, boasting a loading capacity of 360 liters.

In terms of comfort and connectivity, the New Fiat 600 incorporates features that will make every journey much more enjoyable and joyful, from automatic climate control, and light and rain sensors, to an audio system with 6 speakers, a 26 cm (10″) touch screen radio fully customizable with Navigation, CarPlay, and Android Auto wireless, or an 18 cm (7″) TFT digital panel.