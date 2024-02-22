Alfa Romeo Milano: patents of the new B-SUV’s interiors revealed

April 10 will mark the debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano, a B-SUV set to launch in both electric and hybrid versions. In recent months, the automaker has released the first images of the new model in action during the final tests at the Balocco circuit for the last adjustments before its debut, still camouflaged to hide aesthetic details.

Alfa Romeo Milano: patents for the new B-SUV’s interiors published

In the last few hours, the CocheSpias blog has published images of patents revealing early insights into the design of the Alfa Romeo B-SUV‘s interiors. These 3D representations highlight cockpit details that recall the iconic Alfa Romeo aesthetic. The dashboard adopts the brand’s classic binocular configuration. At the center, there is a display dedicated to the infotainment system, flanked below by physical controls for climate and audio volume adjustments. The air vents, placed on the sides, feature a classic circular design.

The central tunnel reveals buttons dedicated to selecting the driving mode and managing the transmission, with a circular button that will presumably serve as the start button. The steering wheel, characterized by a flat-bottom design, will be equipped with physical controls and paddles. The latter could be used in electric versions to adjust energy recovery.

The question remains whether the interiors will reflect these previews, an answer we will officially have on April 10, unless Alfa Romeo decides to disclose further details before this date. On the mechanical front, it is confirmed that the electric variant will feature a 115 kW (156 HP) motor, already known for its use in other electric vehicles of the Stellantis Group, powered by a 54 kWh battery capable of providing a range of about 400 km according to the WLTP cycle. We just have to wait a few more weeks to finally discover all the details of this highly anticipated model from the Biscione automaker.