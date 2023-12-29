Alfa Romeo Milano: a new video reveals what could be its final appearance

Alfa Romeo Milano is the next big innovation from the Italian automaker. Its debut has been officially set for April 2024. Sales are expected to begin around the middle of next year. This model is deemed crucial by the company’s executives as it is anticipated to boost volumes and profitability globally. The compact SUV, likely to be produced in Tychy, Poland, is expected to be marketed worldwide, especially in the United States, where interest in compact, fuel-efficient SUVs is on the rise.

A video reveals what could be the design of the Alfa Romeo Milano

A new online video showcases what might be the final design of the Alfa Romeo Milano. It’s a video released by MV Auto on YouTube recently. This model will be the future entry-level vehicle in Alfa Romeo‘s lineup. The hybrid version will be the entry-level option, priced at around 27,000 euros. There will also be an electric version, possibly starting at about 40,000 euros with a 156-horsepower engine and a range of 400 km.

The Alfa Romeo Milano might measure about 4.1 meters in length and 1.8 meters in width. The chosen platform for this model is the CMP, also used for the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600. So, in the coming days, we can expect more news about this eagerly awaited Italian compact SUV, which is set to make waves in the automotive world, positioning itself in one of the most popular market segments in this historical period.