Fiat 600e in 2024 might land in another significant market

According to reports from Brazil, Fiat is considering introducing the Fiat 600e to the Brazilian market. This electric SUV could be launched by the end of 2024. The model, inspired by the design of the 500e, features a full range of standard functionalities, including level 2 autonomous driving. Notably, this Fiat, officially presented on July 4th at the Lingotto in Turin alongside the new Fiat Topolino, is based on the e-CMP platform, the same that birthed the Jeep Avenger and will also underpin the future Alfa Romeo Milano.

In Brazil, there’s talk that the Fiat 600e could arrive in 2024

In Europe, the Fiat 600e is available in two versions: Red and La Prima. While hybrid options exist, only the fully electric variants are currently being evaluated for Brazil. This SUV’s electric motor delivers a power of 156 HP, allowing the Turin-based car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just nine seconds. For charging, using a 3.7 kW AC charger, it takes 16 hours and 10 minutes to go from 0 to 100%. With an 11 kW AC charger, the same process takes 5 hours and 45 minutes. A 100 kW DC charger can charge from 20% to 80% in 27 minutes.

The design of the Fiat 600e is inspired by the 500e and features circular Full LED headlights, similar to the tailgate, with an “eyebrow” shaped detail on the hood. The LED auxiliary headlights also echo the 500e’s style. The hood and bumper have rounded contours, with a large air intake at the bottom and a main horizontal-opening grille, highlighted by the 600e logo. Depending on the version, the Fiat 600e may come with 16″ or 18″ alloy wheels.

In Brazil, the possibility of the Fiat 600e being marketed in the country was reported by Autos Segredos, which seems to have obtained information from sources close to the Italian car manufacturer. If confirmed, this model would join Fiat’s lineup alongside Fiat Pulse and Fastback, offering an electric alternative to Brazilian customers of the automaker.