Jeep Avenger 2024 is now available for order in Italy

Jeep has launched its first fully electric SUV in the Italian market: the Jeep Avenger 2024. This model has already made a significant impact in the automotive sector, selling over 40,000 units and winning 12 international awards.

Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Europe, has expressed immense pride in the success of the new Avenger, highlighting the variety of configurations and powertrains offered, including the innovative Open-Air Sky Roof option.

Jeep Avenger: orders open for the new fully electric SUV

The new model is a perfect example of “concentrated Freedom” in the B-SUV segment, delivering exceptional performance both on-road and off-road. Additionally, this is the first Jeep SUV designed outside the United States, specifically in Turin, Italy.

To meet the diverse needs of the market, the Avenger 2024 offers a wide range of powertrains. Besides the 100% electric version, which ensures up to 600 km of range and rapid charging, there’s the e-Hybrid variant combining an electric motor with a 1.2-liter thermal engine, significantly reducing CO2 emissions. A gasoline version, with a 1.2-liter engine delivering 100 HP, is also available.

The new Jeep Avenger stands out for its comfort and extensive range of configurations. The model features options like the Open-Air panoramic roof and massage seats. The range is simplified and streamlined to better meet customer needs.

Among the configurations, the Longitude includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Full LED headlights, and a wide range of safety features. The Altitude is distinguished by 17-inch wheels and refined interior design. The Summit, on the other hand, offers 18-inch wheels, LED lights, and luxurious interiors. In line with Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plan, Jeep continues its journey towards electrification, integrating advanced technologies in its models and aiming for greater sustainability and environmental responsibility.

This initiative reflects the American brand’s commitment not only to sustainability but also to expanding its market presence, continuing its evolution towards cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly mobility solutions with vehicles like the Jeep Avenger.