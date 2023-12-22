Alfa Romeo Milano will represent 40% of the brand’s global sales

Alfa Romeo Milano is the name of the new compact SUV from the Italian automotive manufacturer. Recently, we learned that this vehicle will be unveiled in Milan during the upcoming month of April. Its sales are expected to commence in the following months. This vehicle, which will be produced in Tychy, Poland, on the CMP platform, will have both an electric and a hybrid version. The latter will be the entry-level version, starting at around 27,000 euros.

Alfa Romeo Milano, set to be revealed in April, could alone represent 40% of the Italian automaker’s sales

Regarding Alfa Romeo Milano, in a conversation with Autocar, the CEO of the historic Italian brand, Jean Philippe Imparato, stated that this car, as the future entry-level model of the brand, is expected to account for about 40 percent of the brand’s total global sales. In saying this, Imparato clarified that the company is more focused on generating profits rather than ‘selling more cars.’ However, he added that if demand for the SUV exceeds expectations, the Tychy factory will be able to meet it: ‘If we sell 5,000 a month, we’ll produce 5,000 a month. If we sell 10,000 a month, we’ll build 10,000 units a month,’ said the head of Alfa Romeo.

Also, regarding Alfa Romeo Milano, Imparato mentioned that the electric version will be all-wheel drive, suggesting it will be the first vehicle based on the E-CMP to add a second motor on the rear axle. The Frenchman also did not rule out the launch of a Quadrifoglio version, confirming that such a version is currently under study, but reiterating that it will not be confirmed until the brand has determined what customers ‘are willing to pay.’

When asked how Alfa Romeo Milano will differ from other B-SUVs from Stellantis with the same platform and engines, Imparato cited driving pleasure, maneuverability, and performance. In this regard, the Balocco track will be crucial in highlighting the vehicle’s characteristics and, more importantly, the differences from other SUVs in the group, including Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger. ‘At the moment, we are exploring the possibility of conducting comparative test drives, because I have nothing to hide from the competition,’ stated Jean-Philippe Imparato.