Alfa Romeo may bring back the Giulietta GTA with a controversial new direction

Alfa Romeo is working on a return to the compact segment with a model inspired by the positioning of the Giulietta and 147, the two hatchbacks that represented the brand in different eras. The official name has not yet been decided, although Giulietta remains the leading candidate following the previous generation’s discontinuation in 2020.

Alfa Romeo plans a new compact hatchback inspired by the Giulietta and 147

The connection to the past is unlikely to result in obvious retro styling. Instead, Alfa Romeo reportedly wants to revive the same market position with a hatchback designed to stand out through sharp steering, balanced chassis tuning, and engaging handling on winding roads, while still offering competitive interior space, technology, and pricing.

Its proportions could help separate it from mainstream rivals. A wide body, pronounced wheel arches, and a dynamically shaped roofline would allow Alfa Romeo’s design center to create a recognizable profile without simply copying the previous Giulietta.

The model is expected to use Stellantis’ STLA One platform, which has been designed to support both hybrid and electric powertrains depending on the market. One possibility also links the new Alfa Romeo to a potential future Lancia Delta, although that model has not been confirmed.

The two cars could share components and production processes while receiving distinct suspension tuning, steering calibration, interiors, and brand-specific styling.

The most interesting rumors concern a possible GTA version. According to Auto Express, Alfa Romeo is considering the historic badge for a more radical variant, although the project has not yet received final approval and no details about output or battery capacity have emerged.

The British publication suggests the GTA could use an electric powertrain based on components already found in models such as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, Abarth 500e and 600e, and the upcoming Lancia Ypsilon HF. In other words, the most extreme version of the new Giulietta could be electric-only, a decision likely to divide traditional enthusiasts.

Sharing hardware across several Stellantis models would help control development costs, leaving Alfa Romeo to focus on chassis tuning and driving character. The biggest challenge would remain battery weight, since the GTA philosophy has traditionally centered on reducing mass and maximizing mechanical involvement.

That contrast becomes even more apparent when compared with gasoline-powered performance cars such as the Toyota GR Yaris, which continues to attract enthusiasts through its lightweight, driver-focused formula.

Alfa Romeo’s return to the compact segment appears far more advanced than the GTA proposal, which remains an unconfirmed possibility for now.