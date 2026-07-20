New Alfa Romeo Giulietta comeback takes shape: what Stellantis is planning

Stellantis’ future plans should include a new C-segment hatchback, although the company has not yet confirmed its commercial name. Giulietta remains one possibility, and a rendering shared on Facebook by Sezer Design attempts to give that idea a more concrete shape.

The proposal retains compact-car dimensions while combining them with a visually wide track, a low roofline, and muscular body surfaces. The roof slopes toward a short rear end, while the steeply angled windshield gives the profile a coupe-like appearance. Deep character lines change with the light and create a sense of movement even when the car stands still.

New Alfa Romeo Giulietta takes shape in striking compact hatchback render

At the front, Alfa Romeo’s signature three-part grille remains the main focal point, but the rendering gives it a slimmer and more contemporary interpretation. Very narrow headlights, a sculpted hood, and pronounced wheel arches create a confident expression without relying on excessive design elements. The five-hole wheels reference Alfa Romeo tradition, while the contrast between the red body, black roof, and dark trim strengthens the sporty look.

The design therefore does not attempt to copy the previous Giulietta. Instead, it transfers the model’s recognizable character and sporting identity into more modern proportions, leaving the name itself to provide the emotional connection with the past.

The future model would need to strengthen Alfa Romeo’s position in Europe’s C-segment, where sales volumes remain significant. It should sit alongside the replacement for the Tonale, which Stellantis plans to build at its Melfi plant, giving the brand a broader lineup across crossovers and compact cars.

The lack of clear information about future replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio could make the upcoming compact model even more important within the range. Production of the current cars should end in late 2027, while Alfa Romeo has yet to define what will follow them. The new C-segment hatchback could therefore become one of the brand’s most important commercial models.