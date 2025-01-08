Alfa Romeo Matta: here’s what an off-road vehicle inspired by the Wrangler would look like

Alfa Romeo has several launches planned for the coming years. Specifically, 2025 will see the debut of the new generation Stelvio, while in 2026 it will be the Giulia sedan’s turn. Although not yet confirmed, the Alfa Romeo E-Jet, as nicknamed by the former CEO of the brand, Jean Philippe Imparato, should arrive on the market in 2027. Some enthusiasts would also like to see a Jeep Wrangler-style off-road vehicle in the brand’s lineup. But what would it be like?

Alfa Romeo Matta: is this how a possible off-road vehicle from the brand would look?

Digital creator Tommaso D’Amico has created an interesting interpretation of what an Alfa Romeo-branded off-road vehicle might look like, drawing inspiration from the Jeep Wrangler, one of the most appreciated vehicles in the off-road segment for its exceptional capability on rough terrain.

The imagined off-road vehicle maintains the dimensions and general layout of the Wrangler but distinguishes itself with a more refined and technological design, in line with Alfa Romeo‘s premium brand positioning. The stylistic elements have been reinterpreted to meet the expectations of a more demanding clientele.

D’Amico has thus brought back to life a model that came to market in the 1950s, made for military use: the Alfa Romeo 1900 M, also known as the “Matta.” Alfa Romeo produced 2,059 units of this off-road vehicle from 1951 to 1955, until the Army decided to use the Fiat Campagnola instead, mainly due to the higher costs of Alfa Romeo’s off-roader.

The model imagined by the digital creator would mount a 1.9-liter turbo gasoline engine producing 250 HP with 4×4 drive. It’s unlikely that such a vehicle will come to market, given that Alfa Romeo now seems to prefer SUVs and crossovers. However, dreaming costs nothing.