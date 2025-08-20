Alfa Romeo: latest on future plans, strategy and new models in August 2025

Alfa Romeo is experiencing a positive 2025, with sales growing in most of the markets where it operates. Much of the credit goes to the new Junior compact SUV, which has already reached 50,000 orders since launch. Despite early controversy over the name change from Milano to Junior and production at the Tychy plant in Poland, the model appears to have won over customers.

Alfa Romeo looks ahead: growth in 2025 and questions about the brand’s future

The brand’s long-term future, however, is still taking shape. Alfa Romeo is in a transitional phase: Stellantis has shifted from the Carlos Tavares era to that of Antonio Filosa, while at the helm of Alfa Romeo Santo Ficili has taken over from Jean-Philippe Imparato. This reshuffling will inevitably influence the brand’s strategy, though the concrete direction will only become clearer in the coming months.

As early as this fall, Ficili could preview some updates for Alfa Romeo, aligned with the changes Filosa is introducing at group level. It remains to be seen whether the path defined in recent years will remain unchanged or if adjustments will be made. For now, the only certainties are the next generations of the Stelvio and Giulia, expected with a slight delay compared to the original plans.

Beyond these models, a new C-segment SUV, likely the successor to the Tonale, is expected in 2027 on the STLA Medium platform. Some speculate about the return of the Brera name, though for now it’s only a rumor. Even more significant will be the launch of the E-CUV, scheduled for 2029: a large SUV measuring around five meters, designed for the North American market and to be built in Detroit alongside the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This project is unlikely to be reconsidered, given the United States’ central role in Filosa’s strategy.

Alongside these certainties, there are still rumors and hypothetical scenarios. These include a new model positioned between the Junior and the Tonale on the STLA Small platform, or an exclusive limited-edition sports car under the Bottega program, following the 33 Stradale. For now, these remain speculations, but in the coming months the direction will become clearer and Alfa Romeo’s future will begin to take more precise shape.