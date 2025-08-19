Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale makes its North American debut at Monterey Car Week 2025

At Monterey Car Week 2025, Alfa Romeo unveiled the new 33 Stradale in North America for the very first time, a modern reinterpretation of one of the brand’s most iconic models. Hand-built and limited to just 33 units, all of which have already been reserved, the Italian supercar headlined four different events, showcasing its design, performance, and craftsmanship.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale debuts in North America at Monterey Car Week 2025

Inspired by the 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful cars ever buil, the new generation blends tradition with innovation. Under the hood sits a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 630 hp, good for 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) in under three seconds and a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph). A carbon-fiber monocoque, active suspension, and dihedral doors emphasize its sporting character, while the minimalist, analog-focused cabin celebrates the purity of driving.

Production is handled by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera in Italy, with each car tailored to customer specifications through a close collaboration between Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile and the brand’s engineering team. The process evokes the spirit of Renaissance workshops and the golden era of Italian coachbuilders in the 1960s, with painstaking attention to materials and finishes.

The Californian debut unfolded across several stages. At Motorlux, held at the Monterey Jet Center, the 33 Stradale was displayed alongside Alfa Romeo’s current lineup in an atmosphere that blended exotic cars and historic aircraft. At Pebble Beach, a private event at the Hagerty House gave guests the chance to view the car up close and hear insights from Cristiano Fiorio, Head of Marketing and Special Projects at Alfa Romeo, as well as from an American client of the new 33.

The supercar then took center stage at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, appearing alongside some of the rarest and most prestigious cars in the world. Finally, it made its way to Laguna Seca, where it was displayed in the paddock during the historic races, underscoring the brand’s racing heritage, from Formula 1 and IndyCar to DTM.