Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Fiat, new feauteres coming from now to 2030

Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Fiat are preparing to come to market with a number of exciting new products coming to market by 2030.

Alfa Romeo news between now and 2030

Focusing specifically on the Alfa Romeo brand, after the introduction of the new Junior in 2024, anticipation is now focused on the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, expected by the end of 2025. The first spy images of camouflaged prototypes only increase curiosity about this second-generation SUV, a key model for the Biscione’s global expansion. Alfa Romeo’s ambitious goal is clear: to establish itself as a premium brand of reference within the Stellantis colossus, bringing Italian excellence to a global scale.

Biscione will prepare for a long-awaited debut with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Its production, based on the advanced STLA Large platform, will begin in the middle of next year at the historic Stellantis plant in Cassino, a true temple of Italian motoring. Anticipation for the opening of orders, scheduled for early 2026, is already palpable. The design promises to be revolutionary, with an even more pronounced sporty soul and a silhouette that winks elegantly at the world of coupes. The distinctive styling cues of Alfa Romeo’s latest creations, such as the dynamic Junior and the exclusive new 33 Stradale, will be cleverly reinterpreted. Under the hood, there will be no shortage of surprises: a wider-than-expected engine range, which could include both cutting-edge thermal engines and, to the delight of enthusiasts, a welcome return of the legendary V6.

2026 will also see the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, expected by mid-year. It too will be born in Cassino on the STLA Large platform, growing slightly in size to offer even more space and comfort. The exterior design will be profoundly transformed, embracing the flowing, elegant lines of a modern fastback sedan. This model represents a crucial pawn in Alfa Romeo’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the competitive premium segment. Aware of the challenges of the market and perhaps of a success of the previous generation that did not fully live up to expectations, partly due to the shrinking market for traditional sedans, the Milanese carmaker designed the new Giulia with the specific goal of seducing a wider and more demanding audience.

And 2027 is also shaping up to be a crucial year for Alfa Romeo, with its highly anticipated return to the prestigious E-segment of the automotive market after a long absence. The protagonist of this rebirth will be a striking new model, currently known by the code name E-Jet. This car, which escapes the traditional classifications of SUV or sedan, promises to amaze the public with a totally original and innovative design.

With an expected length of just under 5 meters, the E-Jet is expected to be born once again in the Stellantis plant in Cassino, taking advantage of the advanced STLA Large architecture. This new flagship will represent the pinnacle of Alfa Romeo’s offerings, a concentrate of exciting performance, cutting-edge design, refined luxury, state-of-the-art technology, authentically Italian driving pleasure, and exceptional road holding.

The arrival of the E-Jet could mark a further evolution of Alfa Romeo’s distinctive styling, propelling the brand into a new aesthetic. But the news for the Biscione does not stop there. By the end of the decade, the debut of the new generation Tonale is also planned. This model will adopt the STLA Medium platform and undergo a significant styling transformation to align with the design language of the rest of the range. One of the most anticipated new features will be the introduction of several all-electric versions, opening a new chapter for Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV. Fans of the brand can finally hope for the arrival of a racy top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version, ready to unleash all its power.

Fiat and Lancia prepare for major new features

Fiat and Lancia are also preparing important new products for the coming years. Lancia will launch the flagship Gamma (also hybrid, with HF version in 2027) in 2026 and the highly anticipated new Delta (also HF in 2029, perhaps for the WRC) between late 2028 and early 2029.

Fiat, after the Grande Panda, will introduce the Pandissima (electric/hybrid C crossover) in 2025, followed by the Panda Fastback (global coupe SUV) in 2026. In 2027 will come the Panda Pickup (heir to Strada, global), and the Panda family could include a Camper (2028) and perhaps an heir to the Multipla by the end of the decade.

Stellantis banking on these brands: Fiat to confirm itself as the global leader, Alfa Romeo to become the group’s true premium, and Lancia to carve out a space in the luxury segment, with plans for international expansion from 2030.