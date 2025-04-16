New Fiat Pandissima: here’s what the debut date might be

Here we see when the debut might take place. Here are the dates



Fiat’s next new car will be called “Pandissima.” This was announced by CEO Olivier Francois, confirming that this new car will be presented to the public during next summer. It will be possible to order it by the end of the year, at which time prices will also be announced. This model is highly anticipated and is expected to significantly increase Fiat’s sales and presence in the European and global automotive market.

Fiat CEO Olivier Francois has officially announced that the much-talked-about heir to the legendary Panda, the new Fiat Pandissima, will debut later this summer. This revelation turns the spotlight on the future of the Turin automaker, promising to revolutionize the market.

Not only has the time window for the official unveiling been confirmed, but indications have also come about the opening of orders, expected by the end of the year. This means that we will soon be able to find out details about the pricing of this model destined to win the hearts of motorists and significantly increase Fiat’s sales and market share both in Europe and globally.

Fiat’s Panda range expands with the arrival of the New Fiat Pandissima

Fiat’s Panda range expands with the arrival of the New Fiat Pandissima, the second model in a new era ushered in by the Grande Panda last year. This unreleased crossover, with an estimated length of about 4.4 meters and a squared-off design, will rest on the versatile Stellantis Smart Car platform. It is expected to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco. The Fiat Pandissima will position itself as the successor to the Fiat Tipo, production of which will cease by the end of the year, offering the market 100 percent hybrid and electric powertrains, available in 5- and 7-seat configurations. While not excluding a different commercial name from Pandissima (but categorically ruling out the return of the Multipla name), this model will be joined in 2026 by a variant with a fastback profile, anticipating an interesting stylistic evolution for the Panda family.

The launch strategy for the New Fiat Pandissima seems to be following in the footsteps of the past, focusing on dates of strong historical significance for the Turin-based brand. While the first unofficial images could make their appearance between late May and June, the official unveiling date of the Fiat Pandissima is shrouded in an aura of anticipation. There is speculation that Fiat may choose one of its most important anniversaries to unveil its new car to the world. The two most likely dates in this scenario are July 4, which commemorates the launch of the legendary 500, and July 11, the day Fiat celebrates its founding anniversary, reaching its 126th birthday this year. The focus is therefore on these two July dates for the potential debut of the New Fiat Pandissima.