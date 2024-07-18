Fiat Panda revolution: a new model every year until 2028

The Italian icon will continue to be reinvented with a rich future: one new model per year until 2028. From hybrids to electrics, SUVs to pickup truck and camper versions, the Panda is preparing to conquer every corner of the market, with a comprehensive and versatile offering that winks at sustainability and innovation. Here comes to market a complete and varied range of Panda ready to meet every mobility need.

Fiat Panda: one new model per year until 2028

Fiat Panda is making great preparations to broaden its horizons, with the planning of a new model available on the market every year until 2028. The famous citycar wants to create a range with many different choices, meeting every kind of need that the future might hold for drivers.

The first major step was taken with the official unveiling of the New Fiat Grande Panda, which took place on July 11. As we know, this is an evolution of the original Panda, which is more spacious and larger, available in both hybrid and electric versions.

In 2025 it will be the turn of the Giga Panda, or also called the New Multipla, which is a C-segment SUV whose design is meant to be very reminiscent of the style of the original Panda. It will certainly be very spacious and versatile, will be made available in 5- and 7-seat versions, and much consideration will be given to value for money.

Moving on to the next year, 2026, will be the time for style lovers to finally enjoy the Fiat Panda Fastback, a coupe SUV derived from the Giga Panda. With a sportier and more aerodynamic design, it will be available exclusively in a 5-seat version.

Continuing in chronological order, it will also be possible to relive the nostalgia of the 1990s that will return in 2027 with the new Panda pickup, heir to the Brazilian Fiat Strada. It will be a robust and versatile car, suitable for both work and leisure use.

Finally, we come to the year 2028, where the Panda family will complete its range with the Camper version. Based on the same platform as the other variants, the Panda Camper will provide all those who love the outdoors to travel in total comfort wherever they wish.

All these new upcoming models in the Panda family will be made available to the public in both hybrid and electric versions, perfectly in line with Fiat’s strategy of trying to make sustainable mobility as democratic as possible. A comprehensive offering in all respects, which will aim to make electric within the reach of most people.

The automotive market over the past few years has been in constant flux, with manufacturers working hard to meet all kinds of needs. But now, under this ambitious new strategy, Fiat has many chances to try to once again confirm itself as a benchmark for the car world both in Europe and internationally.