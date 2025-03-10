Alfa Romeo Junior, sales skyrocketing: “Market is proving us right”

Alfa Romeo Junior sales continue to meet expectations. In January, the Biscione’s entry-level B-SUV exceeded the numbers of Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale combined. The data is promising, and the brand does not intend to hide it.

“2025 has started with an extra gear for Alfa Romeo. The growth driven by Junior demonstrates that the market is proving us right. The B-SUV is experiencing extraordinary enthusiasm,” declared Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo.

Furthermore, according to Russo, Alfa Romeo is recording significant growth in the premium segment, consolidating its market position with concrete results. February 2025 data confirms this positive trend, with a market share increase of 1.7% and growth of 0.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. This commercial success is largely attributable to the launch of the Junior. The new model has already captured a 3.4% share in the compact SUV market and has positioned itself as the third best-selling electric B-SUV in February.

The prospects for the immediate future appear equally promising, with the expansion of the Junior range through two important innovations: the opening of orders for the Q4 all-wheel drive version, already launched last month, and the planned April launch of the INTENSA special series. The latter will be available in both hybrid and electric versions and will stand out for exclusive design elements such as 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and refined gold details.

It’s a truly positive start to the year, considering that in a few months we will also see the debut of the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The debut could take place in June, coinciding with the brand’s anniversary, although official confirmation of the exact date is still awaited. In the meantime, Alfa Romeo can celebrate the encouraging results obtained by the Junior, which is contributing to the brand’s growth after an extremely complicated 2024.