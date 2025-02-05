Alfa Romeo Junior kicks off 2025 with a bang: outsells Tonale, Stelvio and Giulia combined

Alfa Romeo starts 2025 with promising results: 2,283 registrations in January in Italy brought the market share to 1.7%, a significant increase from 1.4% in the same period of 2024. This success was particularly driven by doubled sales in the private channel and the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Junior, which marks the brand’s return to the competitive B-SUV segment.

Alfa Romeo begins 2025 well thanks to the Junior

The Junior has quickly established itself as a cornerstone of the range, attracting not only the brand’s traditional clientele but also a new generation of enthusiasts, won over by the mix of design, performance, and technological innovation. The model has also recently received important recognition from the public, winning several awards.

Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo Italy, emphasized how this success reflects the effectiveness of the brand’s commercial strategy: “The brand and the Italian dealer network look optimistically to the coming months, strengthened by a complete product offering and a highly qualified sales system.” The prospects indeed appear positive for consolidating this growth trend, supported by market enthusiasm for the new Junior.

2024 was a very difficult year for Alfa Romeo, which saw sales decline. Moreover, it seems that the Tonale is now being overshadowed by the Junior, which, being the entry-level model, is generating more interest. This could also be because it’s a new release and enthusiasm for the Biscione’s B-SUV is very high. Consequently, the company is considering making some modifications to the Tonale, while waiting to launch its restyling in 2027. After conquering Europe, this model should make its debut in other global markets, such as the United States.