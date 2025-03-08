New Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia and E-Jet: here’s what we know so far about the brand’s new models

The next three vehicles planned for the Italian automaker’s lineup are the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia, and E-Jet. The first will be unveiled around mid-2025, the second in spring 2026, and the third by the end of 2027. The first two are 100 percent confirmed, while the third has not yet received official confirmation from Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Alfa Romeo models

All three new models will be built on the STLA Large platform but will have different dimensions. The new Giulia should be around 4.76 meters long, the new Stelvio about 4.86 meters, and the new E-Jet approximately 4.96 meters or slightly larger. All three are expected to be manufactured at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy. This is certain for the Stelvio and Giulia, while the E-Jet might alternatively be produced in Detroit.

Though distinct from each other, all three new Alfa Romeo models will trend toward a crossover body style. The new Stelvio will be the true SUV among them, while the Giulia and E-Jet will be hybrids between a sedan and a crossover, featuring truncated tails and fastback styling. All three vehicles are designed to appeal to an international audience, targeting not only Europe but also North America and Asia. Only through this approach can Alfa Romeo truly aspire to be the premium brand within the Stellantis group.

Regarding the engine lineup for the new models, the majority will be electric powertrains, with the top-of-the-line E-Jet version exceeding 1,000 horsepower by a significant margin. There will also be at least one combustion engine version, most likely a plug-in hybrid. However, surprises in this regard aren’t ruled out, with possibly other versions in development, given the significant slowdown in global electric vehicle sales growth.

The new models will share design elements including narrow headlights, a central license plate, a closed shield grille, a V-shaped light signature at the rear, and a truncated tail. While the Giulia and Stelvio are designed to perform well in Europe, the E-Jet should be the right model to finally break through in Asia and America. With these three cars, Alfa Romeo is staking a large part of its future. Their success or failure will determine the brand’s fate for the next decade.