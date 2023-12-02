Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio: Is this what the 240 horsepower version will look like?

The Alfa Romeo Junior is the provisional name for the upcoming compact SUV that will enhance Alfa Romeo‘s lineup from the first quarter of 2024. We know a lot about this model, and there are many rumors. One suggests that the vehicle will feature a high-end version possibly named Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio or GTV, expected to boast a total power of 240 horsepower. The exact engine type remains unclear, but it might be the same as the future Lancia Ypsilon HF, meaning solely electric.

Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio: a video reveals the potential design

Regarding the Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio, a new video from Auto Om TV, published on YouTube, speculates on the design of this eagerly anticipated vehicle, which is expected to make a significant impact in the automotive world. Besides having 240 horsepower, this model might accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under six seconds and reach a top speed of nearly 200 km/h.

Should the Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio be confirmed, it would undoubtedly be the most exciting variant offered by Alfa Romeo. The future entry-level model is expected to start at just under 30,000 euros. Naturally, as the top-of-the-line version, it would cost significantly more. The official model name should be revealed by the end of the year, with the first official images expected in early 2024. The debut is scheduled between March and April next year, with sales starting shortly thereafter.