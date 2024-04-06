Alfa Romeo Milano: was the Quadrifoglio version spotted during testing?

An Instagram user has published a short video showing the Alfa Romeo Milano, with camouflaged bodywork. So far, nothing new, as it has already been seen many times in the past. However, the model in the video has different characteristics compared to the versions seen so far. Could it be the Quadrifoglio version of the Alfa Romeo Milano?

Alfa Romeo Milano Quadrifoglio: is this the sporty version seen during testing?

There have been rumors of a possible Alfa Romeo Milano Quadrifoglio for some time. Since the first day this car was announced, the focus has shifted to the sporty version. According to the rumors, it could be developed on the basis of the Perfo-eCmp platform, already destined for the new Abarth 600e and the Lancia Ypsilon HF scheduled for 2025. This platform, designed for front-wheel drive, will accommodate a 240 hp engine, guaranteeing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds. Although there is the possibility that the Milano will adopt the same powertrain, it is not excluded that Alfa Romeo engineers are evaluating further options.

As for the model that you can see in the video, this Alfa Romeo Milano has a fundamental difference: the rims. These are those typically found on the Quadrifoglio versions of the Alfas. It also seems that the vehicle is lower than the versions seen so far. Who knows if Alfa Romeo does not intend to present the Quadrifoglio together with the standard version right away. Now the wait is almost over, there are only a few days left until the world reveal.

It will be possible to follow the event, scheduled for April 10th, in streaming through the brand’s official YouTube channel. All we have to do is wait a few more days to discover all the details of the brand’s new entry level.