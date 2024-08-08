Alfa Romeo Junior: here’s how it would look in a Spider version by Zagato

2024 marks an important milestone for the Italian car manufacturer with the introduction of the Alfa Romeo Junior. Officially unveiled on April 10, this new vehicle has recently entered the market. The Junior is also among the 41 candidates for the prestigious Car of The Year 2025 title, which testifies to the impact and expectations generated by this new model.

Alfa Romeo Junior Zagato Spider: here’s how the design of this hypothetical model could look

The Alfa Romeo Junior has captured public attention since its debut for several aspects. Firstly, it caused a stir with its surprising name change after a few days from its presentation. Additionally, its innovative design features have generated great interest, as they are expected to influence the aesthetics of future Alfa Romeo models. This new stylistic line will likely be reflected in the new generation of Stelvio, expected for 2025, and subsequently in the renewed Giulia, planned for 2026, thus outlining the brand’s aesthetic direction for the coming years.

The media attention aroused by the Alfa Romeo Junior has also stimulated the creativity of numerous digital artists, inspiring various interpretations of the new model. Among these, the latest proposal by designer Julien Jodry, created for Auto-Moto, stands out. Jodry has explored an interesting possibility: how a Zagato version of the new compact SUV from the Biscione would look. His vision goes further, imagining not only a Zagato reworking but also a Spider variant of this model.

We recall that Zagato and Alfa Romeo share a long history of collaborations that has given birth to iconic and legendary models. The Junior Spider could mark a new chapter in this tradition, potentially realized in a very limited edition. Alfa Romeo is betting heavily on the new Junior to boost sales in 2024, which so far have been disappointing due to a significant decline for the Tonale and Giulia models. Despite higher prices compared to the competition, the Junior could attract new customers thanks to its hybrid and electric versions. Biscione’s CEO Jean Philippe Imparato expects between 50,000 and 70,000 registrations of this model. Furthermore, the electric Junior Veloce version is also expected to debut in the United States, a market where Stellantis brands do not excel in sales.