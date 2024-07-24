Alfa Romeo, disappointing sales in 2024: all hopes pinned on the Junior

Alfa Romeo‘s sales in Europe in the first six months of 2024 haven’t gone quite as hoped. Among the cars in the lineup, only the Stelvio registered positive numbers, albeit slightly and in line with last year’s figures. With the arrival of the brand’s new entry-level model, the Junior, on the market, it’s hoped that the situation may improve, considering that the car is available in various markets and versions.

Alfa Romeo, so far 2024 sales are disappointing: Tonale plummets, hopes pinned on the Junior

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will receive a facelift in 2025, recorded 6,515 sales in 2024, slightly more than the 6,486 of last year. Of these, 1,277 units were sold in June 2024, slightly down from 1,296 in 2023. The worst performer in the first six months of the year is the Alfa Romeo Tonale with 15,955 sales, down 13% compared to 18,339 in 2023. The trend is confirmed in June 2024, with 2,128 registrations against 3,636 in 2023. The Alfa Romeo Giulia also shows a slight decline compared to 2023, with 2,460 sales against 2,536 in the same period last year. Of these, 472 were registered in June 2024, while last year Giulia sales amounted to 517 units.

Alfa Romeo’s figures are certainly not encouraging, and the brand now pins its hopes on the Junior to boost sales. The B-SUV could indeed capture a portion of the market, thanks to a range of powertrains spanning from hybrid to electric and very positive reviews, even from the international press. However, in line with Alfa Romeo’s recent strategy of positioning itself in an almost premium segment, prices are set at levels above the industry average. Indeed, prices start at 28,900 euros for the hybrid version with a 136 horsepower engine.

The future of the Italian brand therefore rests entirely on the Alfa Romeo Junior, which will have a great responsibility from now on. CEO Jean Philippe Imparato has stated that they expect between 50,000 and 70,000 registrations for the new entry-level model. These numbers, when compared to the rest of the range, seem rather ambitious, but we obviously hope to be pleasantly surprised. The risk of an unsuccessful launch of the Alfa Romeo Junior could lead to a revision of plans beyond 2026, after the debut of the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia.