Alfa Romeo Junior: here’s how it could look with an even sportier setup and new wheels

Alfa Romeo Junior is experiencing decent success in the market, with orders having abundantly exceeded 30,000 units in the markets where it is sold. It will soon arrive in Australia as well, while awaiting confirmed news for the American market. Sales are therefore meeting management’s expectations, who are now busy preparing the imminent launch of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will be unveiled in a few months, and the new Giulia, which will arrive in 2026 instead.

Here’s Alfa Romeo Junior with new wheels and super sporty lowered suspension

Returning to the Alfa Romeo Junior, digital creator Kelsonik has imagined a new version of the compact SUV that’s even sportier with a lowered suspension. Additionally, he has shown two different types of wheels that make the vehicle even more aggressive and sporty. Certainly a very interesting concept that, if actually brought to market, would surely attract even more customers.

This hypothetical version of Alfa Romeo Junior is based on the Veloce configuration, which already includes 20-inch wheels. In Kelsonik’s render, even larger wheels are imagined, perhaps 22 or even 23 inches, with low-profile tires. This would be accompanied by lowered springs and the probable use of spacers to align the wheels with the wheel arches.

This type of modification would involve considerable expense, considering the high cost of large wheels and tires. However, the final result would be extremely convincing. Although B-SUVs usually maintain a high ride height and soft suspension, a transformation of this kind could turn the Alfa Romeo Junior into something similar to a lowered hatchback, with a more aggressive and sporty appearance. Certainly an interesting concept that may perhaps inspire the automaker’s management to consider something similar in the future.