New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2026: new preview of the highly anticipated SUV

The next generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, expected for 2026, is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about previews in the European automotive sector and beyond. The first spy photos that have already leaked suggest a more refined and mature look, with clear stylistic references to the famous 33 Stradale, a true symbol of Italian elegance and sportiness.

A new exclusive render published by Motor.es offers us a realistic taste of what could be the final appearance of the SUV. The 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be built on Stellantis group’s new modular STLA Large platform, the same that will be shared with models such as the Dodge Charger and Jeep Wagoneer S.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s a new render imagining the new generation

This advanced technical base has been developed to support both electric propulsion and traditional engines, offering maximum design versatility. Regarding the zero-emission variants of the Stelvio, there is talk of super range that could reach 800 km, thanks to batteries of over 100 kWh. The internal combustion engines, on the other hand, should arrive in the second half of 2026, with possible plug-in hybrid versions planned in the following months.

On the technological front, the cabin of the new Stelvio will be a concentration of digitalization and connectivity, with larger and more numerous displays compared to the current generation. There will be Level 2 assisted driving systems, already present in today’s model but further evolved, as well as adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights for optimal visibility in all conditions.

The presence of the Q4 all-wheel drive is also confirmed, which will ensure excellent road holding and a stable, dynamic driving experience. The official debut of the new Stelvio is scheduled for summer 2026, with the market arrival expected shortly after, in the second half of the year.

In line with the brand’s strategy, Alfa Romeo will focus on strengthening its core range, concentrating on the Stelvio and the future Giulia. Plans for new supercars are temporarily set aside to prioritize commercial solidity.