Alfa Romeo Junior: debut in Australia in the Q3 2025

The all-new Alfa Romeo Junior will make its debut in Australia in the third quarter of this year.

The all-new Alfa Romeo Junior is coming to Australia as the latest extension of the Alfa Romeo range, introducing a new charge of sportiness for Alfa Romeo. This model marks an important step for the Biscione brand on its electrification journey. Alfa Romeo will offer a full range of powertrains, with Junior ‘Ibrida’ configurations, a hybrid vehicle, and ‘Elettrica’, an electric vehicle, to meet all customer needs.

The Alfa Romeo Junior looks like a bold, modern reinterpretation of the brand’s styling language, designed to stand out in the competitive compact car segment. The design, curated by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin, aims to create an immediate emotional connection by blending iconic elements of tradition with a contemporary aesthetic.

The Junior Ibrida

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida, the hybrid version represents a combination of sportiness, advanced technology and driving comfort. The internal combustion engine is a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, while the electric component consists of a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. This configuration allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, with a top speed of 206 km/h.

The Junior hybrid offers a smooth ride, with the ability to move in electric mode in the city more than 50 percent of the time and even out of town up to 150 km/h. The electric motor provides additional power when needed and recovers energy when braking.

Exclusive EV features include e-Launch for quiet starts, e-Queueing for low-speed driving typical of electric vehicles, e-Creeping for “stop & go” traffic in electric mode, and e-Parking for silent parking maneuvers.

This 48-volt hybrid technology provides fuel efficiency of only 4.1 l/100 km (NEDC cycle).

The Junior Elettrica

In the electric version, the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica is powered by a next-generation electric motor and a state-of-the-art battery, offering high performance and a sporty driving experience. The front motor delivers 115 kW of power and 260 Nm of torque, powered by a 54 kWh battery, enabling 0-100 km/h acceleration in 9.0 seconds and a range of up to 407 km in the WLTP cycle. Charging is versatile, with the option of using Mode 4 100 kW DC cables for quick recharges, achieving 100 km range in about 10 minutes or reaching 80 percent charge in about 30 minutes. With a weight of 1,545 kg and optimal mass distribution, the electric Junior positions itself as a true Alfa Romeo in the electrified car segment.

Alfa Romeo Junior is backed by Alfa Romeo’s Head and Heart Promise, with a 5-year/unlimited mileage vehicle warranty, as well as an 8-year/160,000-kilometer high-voltage battery warranty on the Electric variants.

Available in six colours paired with a black roof: White Sempione, Black Tortona, Red Brera, Blue Navigli, Arese Steel and Galleria Light Grey.

For more detailed information, visit the Stellantis Media website