New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: orders to open for both in 2026

In recent days, we have discussed the possibility that the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio might be postponed: now confirmation has arrived. The second generation of the SUV will be presented in 2025, but will only arrive at dealerships in 2026, as confirmed by Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo confirms the Stelvio delay: will the same happen to the Giulia?

Ficili did not specify the reason for this delay, but according to rumors, the cause is a software problem with the electric version. Although not yet confirmed, it’s likely that the presentation will take place on June 24, the day when the “Biscione” celebrates 115 years of activity. To order the model, however, customers will have to wait until 2026.

Stellantis and Alfa Romeo want to debut the electric version first to boost sales of this variant. The hybrid version will be made available later. Everything will depend, however, on how long the wait will be. Consequently, the launch of the new generation Giulia, planned for 2026, could also be delayed.

However, according to the latest rumors, orders for the new Giulia will open during 2026. So, at least for now, there should be no delays for the sedan, which will transform into a crossover. The Stelvio debut is now expected in the first quarter of 2026, while the Giulia should arrive around the middle of the year. Official confirmation from the brand is still awaited.

Remember that both models will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, and will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same as Dodge Charger Daytona.