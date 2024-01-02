Alfa Romeo is set for a leading role in 2024 with new innovations

Alfa Romeo is gearing up for a standout year in 2024, building on the momentum of a thrilling 2023. The three models in its current lineup are achieving impressive results, bringing in hundreds of millions in profits. For the storied Italian brand, 2024 is shaping up to be even more successful. The year will start on a high note with the unveiling of the new Alfa Romeo Milano compact SUV in Milan this April, as Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Stellantis’ premium brand, recently confirmed.

The year 2024 marks a significant milestone for Alfa Romeo as it prepares to introduce the new Alfa Romeo Milano SUV

This model is crucial as it will drive many future registrations for the brand. It targets one of the hottest market segments. Imparato also recently announced the vehicle’s availability in North America, responding to the growing demand for compact, eco-friendly cars. The Alfa Romeo Milano promises efficient consumption, featuring a 100% electric version with an estimated 400 km range, extending to 550 km in cities. Its entry-level hybrid model, priced below 27,000 euros, stands out for its efficiency and performance.

The Alfa Romeo Milano, produced in Tychy, Poland, aims to win back many customers the brand lost over the years, following the discontinuation of the Mito and Giulietta. It also seeks to attract new customers who have never considered an Alfa Romeo before. However, 2024 isn’t just about the Milano. The brand plans to introduce other exciting updates. For instance, the year may reveal if the SUV Tonale will get a fully electric version, as suggested by a recent teaser on social media.

More details about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia are likely to surface. This model is the next launch from the Italian brand of Stellantis, following the Milano SUV. Its debut is expected by the end of 2025, so significant updates might come by the end of the next year. The model, to be produced in Cassino on the STLA Large platform, will be exclusively electric.

The lineup will feature a high-performance Quadrifoglio version with approximately 1,000 horsepower and record-breaking acceleration. Therefore, teaser images of the new model might be released by the end of the year. The prototype’s spy photos are also expected soon. Much anticipation surrounds the design of this car, with Alfa Romeo executives hinting at potential surprises. Rumors suggest that the body of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia may undergo a radical style change while retaining its sedan shape, as CEO Imparato recently confirmed. More information on this will likely emerge in 2024. Additionally, next year might bring further confirmations about some of the brand’s future, yet unofficial projects.

These include the potential addition of new GTV, Duetto, and Alfetta models to the Alfa Romeo lineup. The GTV might enter the market’s E segment, positioned ahead of the Giulia, alongside the upcoming E-SUV, debuting in 2027. The Duetto might make a comeback as a limited-edition sports car, inspired by the recent launch of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Finally, 2024 might confirm whether the new Alfetta has a future in the Italian automaker’s lineup.

According to CEO Imparato, the Alfetta could reappear as a C-segment sedan with a sporty, coupe-like style and a truncated tail. This vehicle, built on the STLA Medium platform and exclusively electric, would be offered only in Europe, making it an exception to Stellantis’ premium brand’s global sales strategy. 2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Alfa Romeo and its increasingly enthusiastic fanbase, who are eager to see the brand reclaim its former glory.