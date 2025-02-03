Alfa Romeo: here’s what the major new features will be for 2025

Alfa Romeo is preparing for a 2025 full of new developments. After the launch of the Junior, the brand’s new entry-level B-SUV, which has already received over 20,000 orders across Europe, it’s time to look to the future. All eyes are on the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which is set to debut in June, coinciding with the brand’s 115th anniversary. Orders are expected to open in autumn, with first deliveries planned by the end of the year.

Alfa Romeo: here’s what the brand is working on for 2025

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be completely different from the current model. It will be built on the STLA Large platform and will be produced in Cassino. It will share some features with the Junior, such as the central license plate, thin headlights, and closed shield grille. At the rear, it will debut a new V-shaped signature, which was previewed in a teaser during the Christmas period.

In the coming months, additional details might emerge about the new generation of Giulia, which will debut in the market in 2026. By the end of the year, the first teasers or spy photos of the prototype might start appearing online. However, the novelties for 2025 don’t end here.

During the year, the Junior Q4 will debut, adding to the Biscione’s entry-level range. Additionally, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the C-segment SUV, should receive some modifications that will bring it closer to the brand’s new style. Specifically, there will be technological improvements and some adjustments to the SUV’s front end. The goal is to increase its appeal, following a rather disappointing 2024.