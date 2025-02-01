New Alfa Romeo Giulia: everything you need to know about the next generation

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is preparing for its debut in 2026, approximately six months after the new Stelvio expected for late 2025. Recent statements by CEO Santo Ficili to the French press have confirmed a significant style change for this new generation of the Biscione sedan, which will shift towards a design closer to crossovers.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: here are all the details that have emerged so far about the new generation

The design change, previously hinted at in 2023 by former brand CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato and noticeable in test mules, will see the new Giulia abandon traditional lines for a fastback body with a slightly raised stance, blending sedan elegance with coupe sportiness. While echoing elements from models like the DS N°8, Citroen C5 X, and Peugeot 408, it will have larger dimensions, likely exceeding 4.8 meters in length. The design will include a new front shield and a characteristic triangular light signature at the rear.

The vehicle will be built in Cassino, Italy, on the STLA Large platform, shared with the new Stelvio. The engine range, initially planned to be all-electric, will also include internal combustion versions, including rumors of an electrified 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine.

Regarding the electric version, the Alfa Romeo Giulia will feature 800-volt battery technology, with capacities between 85 and 118 kWh, ensuring a range of up to 800 km (WLTP). The ultra-fast 270 kW charging system will ensure reduced charging times. Power outputs will range from 204 to 448 hp, with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive options. The Quadrifoglio version aims to reach 1,000 hp, promising acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2 seconds. A range extender version is also planned with an extended range of about 1,100 km.

On the technology front, the new Giulia will offer Level 2 autonomous driving and AI-based assistance systems. The dimensions will increase by about 10 centimeters compared to the current model, a consequence of adopting the STLA Large platform.