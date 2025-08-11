Alfa Romeo: here’s the plan to launch the next-generation Stelvio and Giulia early

Alfa Romeo’s future is back in the spotlight, with attention now turning to the next generations of the Giulia and Stelvio. The launch of the new Stelvio (originally planned for 2025) has been pushed back after the brand decided to adapt the project, initially conceived as fully electric, to also accommodate internal combustion engines. This change has opened up new scenarios that could reshape the marque’s roadmap.

Alfa Romeo’s future in the spotlight: Hybrid Giulia and Stelvio rumored as interim solution

According to the latest reports, Alfa Romeo may be considering a strategy to overcome the current stalemate surrounding its desire to keep combustion-powered versions in the lineup. The key would be to use the Giorgio platform, currently underpinning today’s Giulia and Stelvio, to develop hybrid variants of both models. This approach would mirror recent moves by brands such as Audi and BMW.

In parallel, the brand would continue work on an all-new, fully electric generation of Giulia and Stelvio based on the STLA Large platform, scheduled to debut a few years later. This dual-track strategy would allow Alfa Romeo to keep competitive offerings in showrooms now, while preparing for a full transition to electric power.

Hints of this plan can be seen at the Cassino plant in Italy, where upgrades to the current production line are reportedly being planned to accommodate hybrid versions of the two models. Aesthetic and technological updates are also said to be in the works, with components borrowed from the Maserati Grecale. Adding weight to the rumors, three fully camouflaged prototypes have already been spotted, with proportions similar to the current Giulia, suggesting a revised take on the sedan many consider one of the most beautiful in the world, but which has recently suffered from declining sales.

Initially, expectations pointed toward launching new hybrid and electric Giulias and Stelvios directly on the STLA Large platform between 2027 and 2028. Now, however, the idea of an intermediate facelift, featuring a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain and a technical approach similar to the Tonale, is gaining traction. Confirmation should arrive in early 2026, when Stellantis’ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, unveils the group’s updated industrial plan.