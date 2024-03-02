Alfa Romeo: here are all the models launching through 2028

Alfa Romeo ranked among the automotive brands with the best growth performance in 2023, standing out in the market despite the absence of electric vehicles in its lineup. However, this situation is set to change within a few months. On April 10th, the new Alfa Romeo Milano, the new B-SUV brand, will be unveiled, already generating significant interest following the initial images released. This model, featuring both hybrid and purely electric versions, is expected to play a significant role in boosting Alfa Romeo’s sales, which have already seen a 30% annual increase in 2023.

Alfa Romeo: here are all the models coming out in the next few years

Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, emphasized that these results align perfectly with the company’s goals, highlighting that the success stems from a strategy based on financial stability and a commitment to launch a new product every year, with a particular focus on quality.

Therefore, 2024 will see the introduction of the Milano, followed in 2025 by the second generation of the Stelvio, which will include an electric version. The successor to the Giulia will also lean towards electric, likely adopting a fastback style rather than a traditional sedan profile. Both models will be produced in the Cassino plant and will utilize Stellantis’ recently introduced STLA Large platform. This platform allows for the production of vehicles with 85 to 118 kWh batteries and ranges of 700-800 km on a single charge, with engine powers ranging from 340 to 950 horsepower, available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations.

In 2027, a Premium F segment SUV will debut, designed to directly compete with the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus, promising incredible performance. The future will also see the introduction of the new Tonale in 2028, which will be fully electric. The years ahead are looking very challenging for the Alfa Romeo brand with many new products set to hit the market, aiming to increase sales and become a global premium brand.