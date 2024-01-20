Alfa Romeo registers the fastest growth among premium brands worldwide in 2023

Alfa Romeo‘s outstanding commercial performances in 2023 have positioned the brand at the top of the premium segment. In the global ranking of the top 15 premium brands (excluding the 100% BEV segment), Alfa Romeo stands out as the brand showing the most progress year over year. This achievement is a source of pride for Alfa Romeo, as it demonstrates stability and discipline in implementing the product plan introduced in 2021. Profitability, higher quality standards, and adherence to the product plan are the fundamental pillars of the brand’s global strategy, aiming to strengthen its position worldwide and consolidate its presence in all regions.

Among the top 15 premium brands, Alfa Romeo is the fastest-growing brand globally in 2023

Globally, sales in 2023 have increased by 30%, with a strong and steady rise of 46% in Europe. Italy (73%), Germany (71%), Belgium (62%), France (20%), the Netherlands (78%), and Switzerland (20%) have driven the region’s performance. Africa-Middle East remains the region with the strongest growth, recording a 74% increase, supported by a 155% surge in the Turkish market. The India-Asia-Pacific area also contributed to this growth, where Alfa Romeo consolidated its presence in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2023, with a 7% sales increase.

In North America, the September debut of the Tonale was met with great enthusiasm. The study highlights the brands’s extraordinary achievement, showing a significant improvement over 2022. JD Power surveyed Alfa Romeo customers 90 days after purchasing their vehicle and monitored incidents per 100 vehicles (PP100) to assess Alfa Romeo’s performance.

Alfa Romeo has thus climbed to the top step of the premium brand podium and ranked third in the industrial sector. In 2023, the historic Italian brand gained 24 positions compared to 2022, representing the best IQS growth performance last year. With the same enthusiasm, finally, the Italian automaker is focusing on China to exploit all the opportunities this region can offer to a brand highly appreciated in the Far East. With the arrival of the Tonale, the range is complete. An ideal condition for the brand’s growth in China.