Alfa Romeo: global sales up 20% in 2025

Alfa Romeo returns to growth not only in Italy but also abroad. In May 2025, sales in the Italian market increased by 24% compared to the same month of the previous year. But results are also positive globally, thanks especially to the Junior, the entry-level B-SUV of the range, which is proving successful everywhere.

Alfa Romeo bounces back: Junior drives sales in Europe

In the first five months of 2025, Alfa Romeo totaled 27,695 registrations, with significant growth in major European markets: +32% in Italy and +20% in Germany. The result is driven especially by the Junior, which alone covers half of Italian sales, 62% in Spain, and 58% in Germany. Excellent debut also in the United Kingdom, where the model has just launched but has already contributed to a 123% leap in overall sales.

The situation is different in the United States, where Alfa Romeo totaled only 2,828 registrations between January and May, with a 28% decline compared to the same period in 2024. There had been talk of a possible Junior debut in the USA as well, at least in the electric Veloce version, but at the moment there are no official confirmations.

The brand’s future also depends on new models: the E-Jet, a large SUV, will arrive in 2027 and will be produced in both Europe and the United States, probably at the Detroit plant. By the end of 2025, an update to the Tonale is also expected, whose sales are in constant decline. Its restyling (or direct successor) is scheduled for 2028.

The Biscione brand is now under the scrutiny of Stellantis’ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, who will have to identify a strategy to relaunch sales of the entire range, not only focusing on new models but also seeking a more stable balance in international markets.