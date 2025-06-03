Stellantis: Filosa’s global tour marks a break from Tavares’s approach

Just after taking the helm of Stellantis, Antonio Filosa embarked on a global tour starting from the Peugeot factory in Sochaux, France, then continuing with a stop at Mirafiori, the historic heart of Italian production. A gesture that was far from casual: the new CEO chose to begin his mandate directly in the field, visiting plants and meeting workers, in stark contrast to the more detached approach of his predecessor, Carlos Tavares, who favored boardrooms and meetings with financial analysts.

Antonio Filosa’s worldwide plant tour marks departure from Tavares era

These initial visits represent a clear signal of rupture. Filosa wants to establish direct contact with the company’s beating heart, leaving behind the decisive and solitary style that characterized the previous management. The accompaniment of Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of enlarged Europe, and the constant presence of John Elkann further reinforce the idea of a more collegial leadership oriented toward dialogue.

The French stop also has strategic and symbolic value, showing a balance between the group’s souls and responding silently but effectively to initial criticism that feared excessive centrality of Italy in the new governance. More than an institutional showcase, Filosa’s tour is a clear message, as the new leadership intends to maintain constant dialogue with the production and commercial base, building leadership rooted in the company’s daily reality.

Imparato himself, in a post published on LinkedIn, emphasized the importance of the initiative: “I had the privilege of accompanying Antonio Filosa in the first days of his worldwide listening tour. The visits to the new Campus Vert in Poissy and the historic headquarters in Sochaux were not simple symbolic ceremonies, but a concrete call to our roots and the energy of the people who bring Stellantis to life every day.”

And he added: “These meetings have only strengthened my conviction: together we are ready to write a new chapter, ambitious and courageous, for our group. And this is just the beginning: the tour will continue in the coming months, offering other opportunities to listen, learn, and engage with our teams.”

Everything suggests that Stellantis‘ future will be guided by a more inclusive and participatory leadership model. A change of pace that could truly mark a new era for the automotive group.