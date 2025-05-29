Alfa Romeo Giulietta: here’s what a new generation could look like

A new Alfa Romeo Giulietta is not certain at the moment. There could be a possibility after 2028, considering it might take the place of Tonale. Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped digital creators from imagining what the return of this model could look like.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta: will a possible future generation look like this?

The render in question, created by Ai Automotive Art, shows us a vehicle that would surely please enthusiasts and could represent serious competition for established rivals like the Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf. The imagined car presents itself with a low and wide profile, which gives the vehicle a decisive road presence, recalling the aggressive proportions of the brand’s most recent models.

The front end is distinguished by the iconic shield and central logo, flanked by slim LED headlights and large-diameter wheels. Even the rear, though more subdued, manages to convey character thanks to a sporty diffuser and four exhaust outlets, a hint of potential thermal or hybrid powertrain. Such a proposal would certainly find space in the competitive European hatchback market, a segment that continues to maintain its relevance.

However, at the moment an official return of the Giulietta seems rather unlikely. Alfa Romeo is in fact focused on more urgent challenges, such as delays related to the development of new generations of Stelvio and Giulia. Moreover, at present, the brand prefers to follow the market trend, which favors SUVs and crossovers, also considered more profitable. According to the latest rumors, the debut of Stelvio and Giulia could be postponed to 2027 due to difficulties in integrating thermal engines, initially not planned in the company’s roadmap. Dreaming, however, costs nothing and with the arrival of Stellantis‘ new CEO, many things could change.