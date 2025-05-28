Stellantis has announced the appointment of Antonio Filosa as the new Chief Executive Officer, a decision made unanimously by the Board of Directors following a thorough selection process that involved both internal and external candidates. The procedure was coordinated by the Board’s Special Committee, chaired by Executive Chairman John Elkann.

Stellantis appoints Antonio Filosa as new CEO: he will take office on June 23

Filosa, currently Chief Operating Officer for the Americas and Chief Quality Officer, will officially assume the role of CEO on June 23. In preparation for the handover, the Board has already approved the attribution of executive functions starting from that date. An upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be convened to ratify his appointment to the Board of Directors as an executive director.

The choice of Filosa reflects recognition of his solid experience gained over more than 25 years in the automotive sector, his global strategic vision, deep knowledge of the Stellantis group, and the leadership capabilities demonstrated throughout his career.

He has held prominent positions in various geographical areas, leading operations in North and South America. In particular, as COO for South America, he brought Fiat back to the top of the market, contributing to the growth of brands such as Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep. He was also instrumental in creating the Pernambuco production hub, which marked Jeep’s debut in Brazil, now the brand’s leading global market after the United States.

Subsequently, in his role as CEO of Jeep, he led the brand’s international expansion, strengthening its presence in Europe as well with models like the Jeep Avenger, among the best-selling in the Stellantis portfolio. Promoted in December 2024 to COO for the Americas, he initiated a reorganization of US operations, reducing dealer inventories, renewing management, accelerating new model launches, and strengthening relationships with the sales network, unions, and suppliers. On June 23, the date of his official appointment, Antonio Filosa will also present Stellantis‘ new leadership team, while John Elkann will continue in his role as Executive Chairman.

Elkann commented: “Antonio knows our company in depth and strongly believes in the value of people, whom he considers the true engine of our success. Over the past six months, I have had the opportunity to work closely with him and appreciate the way he has addressed the challenges of the American market. We are excited to begin this new journey with him at the helm.”

Robert Peugeot, Vice Chairman of Stellantis, also expressed his full support: “His years of experience and knowledge of our business make him the natural choice for this role.”

Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of Bpifrance, added: “Filosa represents solid leadership to face the challenges of a constantly evolving sector. He has the skills and vision to guide Stellantis toward new growth opportunities.”

Antonio Filosa stated: “It is a great honor to be called upon to lead Stellantis. I am grateful to Chairman Elkann and the Board for the trust placed in me. Working alongside extraordinary people, leading iconic brands, and enhancing over a century of innovation is both a responsibility and a privilege for me. We will continue to focus on excellence and attention to our customers, who are at the center of everything we do.”