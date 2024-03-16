New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio EV: will this be the new 1000 HP electric car?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio EV will be exceptional in every aspect, as stated by the CEO. This vehicle will represent the top-of-the-range model of the next-generation D-segment sedan from the Italian car manufacturer. The new generation is expected to hit the market exclusively in an electric version, featuring an electric motor with about 1,000 horsepower in total. This engine should enable the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in less than 3 seconds. With such features, it could undoubtedly become the most powerful car Alfa Romeo has ever produced.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio EV: this is what it might look like

But what will the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio EV look like? A video render responding to this question showcases what the future top-of-the-range model of the Italian brand’s sedan could look like. Regarding production, it will take place in Italy at the Stellantis Cassino plant, based on the STLA Large platform. This video was published by the Car Review Channel, and created with the aid of Artificial Intelligence.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio EV is set to play a very important role within Alfa Romeo’s renewed lineup, aiming to capture valuable market shares and become a global premium brand. According to the latest rumors, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio EV will feature a sleek design with a focus on aerodynamics. The vehicle is expected to retain the dimensions of the current generation or, at most, grow by a few centimeters.

More hints about the design could be revealed as soon as April 10th, with the debut of the new B-SUV Milano, the brand’s new entry-level model. Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has recently announced that engineers are working on both the new Stelvio, which will arrive in 2025 and the new Giulia, set to make its market debut in 2026.