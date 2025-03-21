Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, shock offers in the U.S.

As the iconic Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio heads into the sunset on the U.S. market, enthusiasts still have one last chance to secure this jewel of Italian engineering. Although new units can no longer be ordered, some 160 examples await their future owners at U.S. dealerships. As reported by The Autopian, these models are being offered at exceptionally competitive prices, creating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who wish to own one of the most fascinating sports sedans ever.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: at super bargain prices in the U.S.

In the United States it is now possible to buy one of the latest Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglios available at exceptional discounts. In fact, U.S. dealerships are offering rebates exceeding $10,000 off the list price for the approximately 160 units remaining.

This is certainly a unique opportunity for those who want to own a high-performance sports sedan from the Italian Alfa Romeo brand at a bargain price. The Giulia Quadrifoglio, with its powerful engine and distinctive design, has won the hearts of American motorists. Now, with these significant discounts, the purchase becomes even more attractive.

Latest Giulia Quadrifoglio units in the U.S. at deep discounts

The latest Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio units are available at exceptionally good prices. Although it is no longer possible to order this model, about 160 units still lie in dealerships, ready to make the hearts of sports car lovers beat faster.

As reported by The Autopian, these models, jewels of Italian engineering, are offered at much lower figures than the list price, which is around $88,665. In fact, it is possible to take home a Giulia Quadrifoglio for less than $80,000, a real bargain for those who want high-end performance and unmistakable design.

The range of colors available is wide and varied, allowing you to choose your favorite shade. The only exception is Montreal Green, but the other options will surely satisfy even the most discerning tastes.

Unmissable bargains between new and used in the U.S.

Also reported by The Autopian, for example, we can see how in Atlanta, for example, it is possible to find a blazing red model, enriched with numerous options, offered at a price of $78,665. An even better bargain is the white Super Sport version, a limited edition of which only 72 examples were produced for the American market and 275 worldwide. This rarity is offered at an incredibly competitive price, $76,984, thanks to a significant discount from the list price. For those who prefer a touch of exclusivity, the Carbon Edition Rosso Etna (Cars.com) version is also available, selling for $81,222, with additional benefits for those who choose cash payment.

The used market also holds some real bargains, with some Giulia Quadrifoglio models available for less than $30,000. This is an opportunity not to be missed for those who want to drive a sports sedan with exceptional performance. As pointed out by industry experts, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio continues to be one of the most appealing sports sedans on the market, combining attractive design with exciting driving performance. Whether a new or used model, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a safe investment for sports car enthusiasts.