Alfa Romeo launches “The Last Call for Design Your Quadrifoglio” customization program in Japan

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will launch its customization program for Alfa Romeo’s flagship model, the Quadrifoglio, called “The Last Call for Design Your Quadrifoglio,” on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. The program will offer a limited run of 60 Giulia and 15 Stelvios at authorized Alfa Romeo dealers across the country. Buyers will experience a driving experience at “Alfa Romeo Driving Laboratory.” Orders will be accepted from Friday, Feb. 7 to Monday, April 28.

Various designs for Alfa Romeo

The ‘Last Call for Design Your Quadrifoglio’ will be the last custom order program for the current Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models, following the “Design Your Quadrifoglio” program held in March 2024 and the ongoing “Design Your Quadrifoglio” program for left-hand drive Giulia models.

The Quadrifoglio is positioned as the Alfa Romeo brand’s tallest model, offering an unparalleled driving experience thanks to its extraordinary power and maneuverability. Equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that combines a maximum output of 510 hp and maximum torque of 600 Nm with high efficiency thanks to the cylinder deactivation system, it offers first-class handling and performance.

The chassis makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and carbon, achieving ideal weight distribution between front and rear and an excellent power-to-weight ratio. In addition, the car comes standard with a flush surface on the underside of the body to improve airflow, an integrated braking system (IBS) that improves braking feel while reducing weight, an ALFATM LINK aluminum suspension system, and a mechanical self-locking differential.

New special color “Rosso Etna”

In this edition of The Last Call for Design Your Quadrifoglio, we have added a new special color, Etna Red, which was previously available only for the “Giulia / Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport” and “Giulia Design Your Quadrifoglio (left-hand drive)” models. Etna Red is a special red that embodies the elegance and sportiness of Alfa Romeo. Named after Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano located in Sicily, Italy, it symbolizes volcanic lava and the passionate Italian spirit.

The three-layer finish gives a different look depending on how the light hits it and blends with the dynamic design of the Alfa Romeo, creating a luxurious feel.

With the addition of Rosso Etna, the possible customizable combinations total 96 for the Giulia and 48 for the Stelvio. You can choose the specifications you prefer using the configurator on the official website. After customization, vehicle prices range from 13.27 million yen to 15.94 million yen for the Giulia Quadrifoglio and from 13.53 million yen to 15.93 million yen for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio (all prices include tax). For those who would like to learn more about the details of these Alfa Romeo and Stelantis projects in Japan, we recommend directly visiting the press release issued by the automotive group, in which you can view all the elements and specifications that can be customized.