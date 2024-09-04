Alfa Romeo Giulia outpaces Police in high-speed LA chase: driver vanishes

A driver of a black Alfa Romeo Giulia challenged the Los Angeles police in a high-speed chase, managing to evade arrest. The incident occurred on the evening of August 22, around 8:45 PM, with the driver exceeding 60 mph in traffic, attracting the attention of law enforcement. The pursuit, extensively documented by an ABC7 helicopter and whose video is available on YouTube, saw the driver exit the highway in the Chinatown area, then re-enter the 101 Freeway heading north.

Alfa Romeo Giulia races at full speed through the streets of Los Angeles: police unable to catch it

At one point, the driver exceeded 100 mph, and after about seven minutes of pursuit, the driver abandoned the highway and headed towards an underground parking lot in downtown Los Angeles, where he managed to disappear from the helicopter’s view. Authorities quickly gathered around the area to try to block the exit, but despite finding the Alfa Romeo in the parking lot, the driver apparently managed to escape on foot. Although the police were unable to catch the thief, the cameras of the stolen Alfa Romeo Giulia may have captured images of the driver, crucial for finding him.

Regarding the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the second generation of the model will arrive on the market in 2026. This will be totally different from the current version but, according to those who have already had the fortune to see it in person, it will be a fantastic car. According to the latest rumors, the next sedans of the Italian brand could be Giulia, Brera, and GTV.

However, the future of cars arriving after 2027, thus after the debut of the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, expected for 2025 and 2026 respectively, depends on the performance of Junior, 2025 Stelvio, and 2026 Giulia. If the sales of these models should disappoint expectations, the brand’s plans could change completely. In 2027, for example, the arrival of the Alfa Romeo E-Jet is expected, a vehicle difficult to classify into a category, according to Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo.