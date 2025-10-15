Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio in production until 2027: CEO official confirms

The rumors have been officially confirmed. The current generations of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio will extend their life cycle.

Production of the two iconic models at the Cassino plant has been extended for a further two years, ensuring their availability until 2027. This extension of production of the current Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models confirms what had been rumored for some time, providing certainty about the immediate future of these popular models.

Official extension of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio production in Cassino: 2027 confirmed

The anticipated extension of the production life of the current Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio is now official. Following rumors circulating in recent weeks, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili personally confirmed the extension during a recent event, on the sidelines of the presentation of the restyling of the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

The Biscione’s flagship models will continue to be assembled at the Cassino plant until the end of 2027, extending their production by a further two years compared to initial forecasts.

This delay is directly linked to the strategy of integrating combustion engines into future generations of the Giulia and Stelvio. This decision significantly pushes back the debut date of the new models, making it unlikely that they will be unveiled before the end of 2027 or the first half of 2028. As a result, production of the Giulia and Stelvio successors is not expected before mid-2028.

In the meantime, while waiting for a specific launch date for the new models, the current Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will not remain idle. The introduction of various special editions has been confirmed, including the previously announced “Luna Rossa” version, born from the partnership between the two companies. Furthermore, the possibility of a further restyling aimed at modernizing the two cars aesthetically and technologically has not been ruled out. In fact, however, the plant will still have to rely on the current models for a few more years.