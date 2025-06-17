Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa’s 1000 Miglia kicks off

The 43rd edition of the 1000 Miglia officially kicked off today in Brescia, starring the 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint, a masterpiece of the Stellantis Heritage collection, usually kept at the Arese Museum.



The 43rd 1000 Miglia

After passing the usual sporting and technical checks, the 43rd 1000 Miglia has kicked off today. This year, over 400 models from 29 countries are taking part. The standout among these rarities is the 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint, belonging to the priceless Stellantis Heritage collection, usually on display at the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum in Arese. It will be driven by the Luna Rossa team who will tackle the around 1900 km of the ‘figure-of-eight’ route that draws inspiration from the first 12 editions of the 1000 Miglia speed race.

There could be no better setting for the dynamic public debut of the new 33 Stradale. The custom-built car produced in only 33 models represents the return of the legendary 33 Stradale, an icon of the 1960s, reputed by many to be one of the most beautiful cars of all time, and derived directly from the Tipo 33 – once a big name in world motorsport.

Ahead of the starting line, when we refer to the 1000 Miglia, we can’t help but think of yesterday’s technical checks and the punching, held this morning in the evocative setting of Piazza della Vittoria, one of the main squares in the city known as the “Lioness of Italy”. The punching is a check in two phases, one sport-related for the crews – permits, certificates and driving licenses – and an analytical check looking at the technical aspects of the cars. The punching sees the affixing of a lead seal to certify that the checks have been completed, that the cars therefore match their racing documentation, and most of all, to give the green light for them to take part in the race. But above all, beyond the technical aspects, this procedure is one of the times when enthusiasts can admire up close the vintage cars taking part in the race. In Brescia, everyone’s eyes were peeled on the Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint, a favorite car for 1950s gentleman drivers.

From that square packed with crowds and roaring engines, the 1000 Miglia set its pulse racing. The convoy departed from Brescia to applause, heading towards Lake Garda, then Verona and Ferrara, to end in San Lazzaro di Savena. Tomorrow comes the turn of the difficult Raticosa and Futa passes, Tuscany and the magic of Rome at sunset. On Thursday, the route returns north via Orvieto, Arezzo and San Marino, finishing at the seaside at Cervia-Milano Marittima. Friday will be the day for the Tyrrhenian Sea, with the cars passing through Livorno and the legendary Cisa Pass before arriving in Parma. On Saturday, the final stage will be run between Cremona and the villages of the Bassa, leading to the grand finale in Brescia, the city that for a few days every year becomes the center of the world of vintage motoring.

One of the leading names is the Luna Rossa team, taking part in the 1000 Miglia alongside Alfa Romeo to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two brands, recently launched with an evocative video link, ahead of the 38th America’s Cup – the most important sailing competition in the world – to be held in Italy for the first time, in the iconic setting of the Bay of Naples. All in the name of shared values, such as the pursuit of technical perfection, the passion for challenge and the desire to represent Italian excellence. A brief biography of the members of the Luna Rossa team taking part in this unique sporting event is provided below.